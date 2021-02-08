NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country star Morgan Wallen appears to be experiencing a financial boost after a video showing him using a racial slur was released last week.

Billboard reports that this week, Wallen's sales jumped more than 300 percent. This news comes after Wallen was indefinitely suspended from his contract last week. A number of radio stations pulled his music.

His latest work called "Dangerous: The Double Album" is still on top of the Billboard charts. The album was already number one before the incident and did not drop in the aftermath.

Wallen was caught on camera using a racial slur last week over the past 12 months. Wallen has been arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct and had his Saturday Night Live performance postponed after he was caught partying during the pandemic. Wallen apologized for his latest incident shortly after the video was released.

The Nashville NAACP invited Morgan Wallen to have conversation them after racial slur video surfaced last week. The chapter said they are willing to educate and talk with Wallen about his mistake.