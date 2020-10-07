Morgan Wallen.jpg

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 10: Morgan Wallen performs at All for the Hall: Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on February 10, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music star Morgan Wallen will no longer be this week's musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' after videos showed his partying without a mask and kissing multiple women in Alabama.

Wallen issued an apology in a video on Instagram, saying in part "I think I have some growing up to do."

You can watch the full video of his apology below.

