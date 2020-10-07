NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music star Morgan Wallen will no longer be this week's musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' after videos showed his partying without a mask and kissing multiple women in Alabama.
Wallen issued an apology in a video on Instagram, saying in part "I think I have some growing up to do."
You can watch the full video of his apology below.
