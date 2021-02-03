NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The fallout for country music star Morgan Wallen continues after he was caught on camera using a racial slur outside his home in Nashville.

Big Loud Records announced Wallen's recording contract has been suspended indefinitely.

CMT, I Heart Radio, and Cumulus have all pulled his music. Spotify and Apple Music have all done the same thing. The Country Music Awards released the following statement after Wallen's video.

The Academy of Country Music also announced it will halt Wallen's potential involvement and eligibility for this year's awards cycle.

Wallen's double album, Dangerous, was number one on the Billboards for three weeks in a row.

Neighbors captured Wallen after returning home from a night out in Nashville. The video, which was first published by TMZ, shows him yelling profanities and a racial slur. After the video surfaced, Wallen released a statement to People.com.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

This isn’t the first time Wallen's been in trouble. Police charged him with public intoxication and disorderly conduct at Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk in May.

His Saturday Night Live appearance in October was canceled after videos showed him partying without a mask and kissing multiple women in Alabama.

"What a dumb dumb thing to do. You make country music look bad. You make me look bad, but mostly you make yourself look bad," radio personality Bobby Bones said.

Meanwhile social media is brimming with backlash. Many of those social media posts are coming from other country music stars.

yup. we’d be dropped, endorsements lost, social pariahs to music row... — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 3, 2021