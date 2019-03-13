More and more women are signing up for self-defense and gun safety classes so they can protect themselves if they ever become a victim of a violent crime.
Last month News4 heard some terrifying testimony from two Nashville women.
“He turned and grabbed me and got me up against my driver’s side door,” victim Allison Farrar said in court. “I started fighting for my life and started kicking him and kicked off and I ran.”
Farrar and another woman say they were attacked by the same man.
“He grabbed me from behind,” victim Casey Shelton said. “ He put his hand over my mouth and told me not to yell while simultaneously taking out a gun.
It’s violent attacks like this that are driving some women to learn how to protect themselves.
“I learned a lot of stuff today that I never in a million years would have thought of,” Royal Range gun safety student Michelle Pohl said.
Pohl just moved to Nashville and one of the first things she did was sign up for a gun safety class.
“I have been broken into in New York,” Pohl said. “I want to be able to protect myself and my home.”
Tara Ames was also in the class.
“It makes me feel powerful that I can protect myself and the people I love if it comes to that,” Ames said.
Ames has also taken self-defense training.
“There are a lot of places in this world where you cannot have guns, and a lot of people don’t want to have them on their bodies at all times,” Ames said.
Director of training at Royal Range, Bob Allen says safety begins with situational awareness.
"If they get close enough to attack then we broke down or we failed to do something else,” Allen said.
Allen says many times attackers will sneak up from behind.
"They like walking up behind ladies with long hair, to pull on their hair so it stretched their neck out and they grab them around from behind,” Allen said.
Allen says pepper spray and tasers can be great tools, as well as knowing where to hurt your attacker.
“Your eyes or your throat,” Allen said. “If you can’t see me it’s hard to fight me and if you can’t breathe it’s hard to fight.”
Allen says too many times people are distracted by their cellphones and not paying attention to what’s around them.
Royal Range offers women’s gun classes and self-dense. If you’d like to learn more you can visit their website.
