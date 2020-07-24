Three more women have come forward to News4 Investigates with claims that a North Nashville massage therapist inappropriately touched himself or them during job interviews or sessions.
Six women have now gone on the record of their accounts, with proof of police reports or emails and texts of their conversation with massage therapist Tarek Mentouri after leaving his business.
News4 Investigates reported Thursday day metro police confirmed that ten women have called 911 about Mentouri since 2019.
Mentouri said in an interview with News4 Investigates that were after the money he won from the lottery.
But late Friday, the state lottery board told News4 Investigates that they have no record of a winner under his name, and even if he was part of a group or trust that won, they would find his name in their database.
Several women claim he put his mouth on her their toes and groped his crotch after touching their feet.
But Kelley Cohrane told News 4 Investigates she filed a police report and a complaint with the state massage licensure board in Feb 2018.
Cochrane said she went to get a massage when Mentouri had an office in Brentwood.
She said while Mentouri was using a device to give her a scalp massage, she felt the table being to tremble.
“I sat up, he was laying on the floor, with his shirt off, with his hands on his crotch area. His right hand, his left hand still had the massage tool. I sat up and said no, no, no, this is not OK,” Cochrane said.
One woman who went on a job interview as Mentouri’s assistant said she was stunned when he started touching her feet.
She provided a text message to News4 Investigates sent from Mentouri’s phone.
She said after she left the interview, he texted her, writing, “I miss your feet. When can you come back?”
Another woman said she too went on a job interview and Mentouri started massaging her feet, without telling her, and then began to touch his crotch.
Reached Friday by News4 Investigates, Mentouri said he had been advised not to make any more comments.
Cochrane provided email conversations between herself and a lawyer with the state massage licensure board who claimed that Mentouri’s license would be reviewed in their February meeting.
Cochrane said she watched the live stream and so no mention of Mentouri.
When questioned about that hearing, a spokeswoman for the department of health said Mentouri’s license would be taken up during their August meeting.
We inquired as to why Mentouri’s hearing date was moved and are waiting for a response.
Cochrane said she’s angry how long its taken for Mentouri to be questioned about the womens’ claims.
“Something has to be done, something has to happen. It’s been 2 ½ years,” Cochrane said.
