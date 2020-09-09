WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Several Wilson County Schools students will return to the classroom following a decision from a marathon school board meeting Tuesday night.
School board members decided during the five-hour meeting that students from Pre-K to third grade will go back to full-time, traditional school beginning Monday, September 21.
Students in all remaining grades will stay in the current hybrid learning model until at least fall break, which runs from October 5-9.
The district currently has no plan in place as to what will happen with students after the break.
Face coverings are also still mandatory for students in grades 6 through 12.
