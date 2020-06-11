NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As coronavirus restrictions begin to ease across the country, more people are getting back on board planes.
Last weekend the U.S. saw daily passengers top 400 thousand for the first time since Mid-March, though passenger levels are still down more than 80 percent compared to before the pandemic.
Will you return to flying this summer?
As coronavirus restrictions ease up, more U.S> travelers are returning to the airport. Airlines have implemented new measures to reassure and convince travelers to return to air travel during the pandemic.
Airlines are taking steps to reassure and convince passengers that they won’t catch coronavirus from traveling through the airport.
Frontier Airlines has added temperature checks before boarding, while Delta Airlines is keeping middle seats empty. Other airlines like JetBlue require all their passengers to wear masks for the duration of their flight.
"When they board the airplane if they won't wear a mask then we wont board them, we do have ones to ask them to wear if they have forgotten or they don't have one,” said JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.
Airlines face a big challenge as the pandemic continues. Most of their money is made from business travel, but those customers aren’t getting back on the road anytime soon
