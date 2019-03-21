NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It seems like there's always some kind of construction going on in Nashville, but lately, people are noticing more of it in neighborhoods.
That's because Nashville is turning to traffic circles instead of traditional stop signs at intersections.
City leaders say concrete traffic circles help to curb speeding and prevent traffic congestion. Studies show that they are also safer than stoplights because drivers have to slow down around the curve.
Construction has already begun on the new one being put in on Sawyer Brown Road at Todd Preis Drive in Bellevue. Currently, there is a four-way stop there, but soon the stop signs will be gone, and drivers will be able to keep moving in a roundabout-style traffic pattern.
The concept is simple, but not extremely common in the South. As drivers approach the circle, they yield to their left. If someone is coming, they wait for that car to pass. If the coast is clear, the driver has the right of way.
Bellevue is just one suburb of town that is adapting to this new approach. In Berry Hill, a traffic circle on 15th Avenue and Elmwood opens to traffic on Saturday. Two others are under construction still in Antioch on Blue Hole Road at Pettus Road and Mt. Pisgah Road at Edmondson Pike.
Work takes about a month to complete and Metro Police are typically assisting with directing traffic to east the congestion.
