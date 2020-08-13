NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As more people choose summer road trips over flights to avoid the coronavirus, doctors are warning that the added time in the car could be increasing your risk for skin cancer.
Putting on sunscreen before you buckle up could be a lifesaver. While most windshields help block cancer-causing U-V rays, unfortunately driver’s side windows don't offer the same protection.
"Being in the car, every time you are in that car it's like a day at the pool or at the beach. There is a lot of reflective light and a lot of opportunity for the sun to do it's damage."
Research from St. Louis University found that 74-percent of malignant melanomas happen on the left side of our bodies, the side exposed to the sun when we drive.
"You'll see brown spots, fine lines, wrinkles. You'll have volume loss changes, sagging of the skin, and ultimately skin cancer will develop."
Along with sunscreen you can prevent skin damage by wearing protective clothing. You can also get a UV-protection film added to your car's windows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.