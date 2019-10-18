Garth Brooks

Artist of the decade award winner Garth Brooks performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- You will have another chance at tickets for Garth Brooks' show planned at UT's Neyland Stadium on November 16 of 2019.

More tickets go on sale on Friday, October 25 at 9:00AM, only at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by phone at 877-654-2784, or on the Ticketmaster mobile app.

Tickets are priced $94.95, and there is an 8 ticket limit.

