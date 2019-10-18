KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- You will have another chance at tickets for Garth Brooks' show planned at UT's Neyland Stadium on November 16 of 2019.
More tickets go on sale on Friday, October 25 at 9:00AM, only at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by phone at 877-654-2784, or on the Ticketmaster mobile app.
Tickets are priced $94.95, and there is an 8 ticket limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.