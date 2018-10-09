Nashville Humane Association is seeking the public's help after receiving a tip about hundreds of Yorkies, Chihuahuas and designer breed small dogs being involved in a puppy mill.
According to the association's Facebook page, the animals "were housed in deplorable conditions and need medical treatment"
"We are currently en route to assist these babies but we need YOUR help," the post reads, "We anticipate taking 50 dogs into our program tonight and are in need of foster homes and monetary donations."
If you can provide help to the animals by way of providing a temporary home, you are asked to email Erica at foster@nashvillehumane.org.
Monetary donations are also appreciated, you can donate here. So far at the time of this writing, over $2,000 has been donated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.