NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Sources tell News4 that well over one hundred teachers have registered for a sick day tomorrow, Friday, May 3rd, at McGavock High School.
This comes on the heels of Mayor David Briley's proposed budget released earlier this year, offering all Metro Nashville Public Schools employees a 3 percent pay raise, commonly known as a "COLA" raise, long seen as an outdated and inadequate standard cost of living wage adjustment.
The teachers believe this amount is insufficient, and follows a Metro history of budgetary shortfalls that leave teachers without pay increases.
McGavock is the second largest high school in Tennessee, with more than 2,000 students.
News4 is working 4 you to acquire further details.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 online and on-air for further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.