NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Volunteers for the 33rd Annual Searcy Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner delivered more than 2000 meals to appreciative citizens throughout Nashville on Thanksgiving Day.
The meals are prepared at Assumption Catholic Church, located at Seventh Avenue North and Monroe Street in Germantown.
"Good start to a Thanksgiving morning giving thanks and doing things for those, do unto others," said volunteer Gloria Fisher.
After 33 years, the operation has grown to work like clockwork to give a Thanksgiving meal to everyone.
Only smiles and giving hearts were allowed. Plenty of first time volunteers were there including Metro Nashville and Davidson County Judge Jennifer Smith.
"This is the best job," said Smith. "I dont know how long I can do it because I'm going to have a big bite myself."
Other volunteers have been coming since near the beginning of the event, like former Mayor Bill Purcell.
"We started in the last century with sounds a little more dramatic than it should be," said Purcell.
Volunteer Shane Thaxton volunteered for the first time this year. "To give back to the people who don't have as much as I have," he told News 4.
By the end of the morning, more than 2 thousand meals were packed. Volunteers deliver dinners to homes on Thanksgiving morning. And the fact that someone takes the time to come visit them at their residence can, in many cases, mean more to the recipients than sharing a Thanksgiving meal. The dinners are delivered to people of all ages and those with physical or mental health issues.
"Its a time when it feels like the whole city is here and they're felling good just about everything," said Purcell.
