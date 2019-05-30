NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There was a Capitol takeover on Thursday, but only on the steps.
Dozens of runners went up and down competing for prizes.
It’s an annual event which started with four people in 2012.
It has evolved into a twice weekly workout for more than 100 people.
“This is one free way you can release the day’s stress, or just come out and meet some friends, and be part of something bigger than themselves,” said James Crumlin, an organizer of the Capitol steps workout.
