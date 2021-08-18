WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - In the first week and a half of school in Williamson County more than half of the district's elementary schools have reported fewer than 5 positive COVID-19 cases in students.
Out of the district's 25 elementary schools, 12 have also reported fewer than 5 cases among staff members.
Several more elementary schools in the district have reported no cases at all.
The highest number of positive cases was reported at Creekside Elementary, where 13 students tested positive in the first week and a half of classes.
In total, the school district has reported positive COVID cases in 276 students and 47 staff members.
On Aug. 12, the district implemented a temporary mask mandate for elementary school students and staff.
As of Monday, the district tells News4 that 3,500 mask exemptions for religious or medical reasons have been filed.
That number is expected to grow following Governor Bill Lee's executive order giving parents the option to opt their children out of any school district mask mandate.
To take a closer look at the case numbers in Williamson County Schools click here.
