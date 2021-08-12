Federal data from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows more than half of workers in Tennessee nursing homes are not vaccinated.
The latest data, compiled on August 12, shows 49.59 percent of nursing home employees report that they are vaccinated.
Several nursing home report even lower number of vaccinated employees, including the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, which saw several deaths in 2020 from Covid-19
According to the federal data, 37.5 percent of employees at the center are vaccinated.
Shawn Luman, an unvaccinated contract nurse, was hired by the center on July 19.
Luman said she was surprised when she informed the center that she was unvaccinated and was not asked to take a COVID-19 test.
“Most facilities or clinics that I go to - you can't get past the doors until you've had a negative Covid test,” Luman said. “There was no testing station. Nothing like that going on when I go there.”
A spokeswoman for Trevecca said no one from the center was available for questions but stated in an email that they used digital robotic technology.
The statement did not explain what technology the center uses.
The statement also stated Luman was screened, verified that she was not vaccinated, and answered all of the required CDC questions.
Luman said she began to work immediately afterwards.
Luman said she had additional concerns about the safety standards of the hospital.
She said after she was accidentally pricked by a dirty needle, she immediately reported the incident to the center’s director of nursing, who said they would test the patient for possible infections.
Luman said for days afterwards, she called the center for the test results, but no one called her back.
The Trevecca spokeswoman blamed Luman for the incident, saying she did not follow proper protocol.
Luman is now filing complaints with the state and TOSHA.
When asked why Luman has chosen not to be vaccinated, she said it was a personal decision.
“I’m just waiting on little more information before I do,” she said.
