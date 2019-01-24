Go to the site, GoFundMe, and type in 'government shutdown'. You might be overwhelmed by all the campaigns. A rep for GoFundMe estimates there are 3,000 campaigns right now having to do with the government shutdown, raising more than $1.3 million dollars. How do you know you're giving to the right place?
The GoFundMe rep said a trust and safety team is reviewing the government shutdown campaigns, and anyone with concerns about a page can hit 'report campaign' on the site. The rep said the platform is backed by a GoFundMe guarantee, meaning funds go to the right place or donors get a refund.
GoFundMe has also just set up the Government Shutdown Direct Relief Fund. The link for the page is on the GoFundMe homepage. It had raised nearly $380,000 by Thursday afternoon.
GoFundMe has announced several groups that will get those funds. One of the groups is the National Diaper Bank Network. That network includes Nashville Diaper Connection.
"It costs a thousand dollars per year per child to diaper them," said Nashville Diaper Connection president Doug Adair.
The work at Nashville Diaper Connection is to help families struggling to afford those costs.
"That includes our furloughed and unpaid federal employees and contractors," said Adair. "Tomorrow is one more paycheck that's going to get missed, and babies can't wait for politicians to resolve this problem."
"100% of the money raised through that GoFundMe effort will be dedicated to buying diapers," he continued.
Adair said they're working through the Glencliff High School Family Resource Center to get diapers to families of federal workers who truly need them.
"We have Nashville workers that are working that are not getting paid," said Adair. "These people are hurting. They need our help."
Adair said furloughed TSA and FAA families can come to the Family Resource Center at Glencliff High for diapers on Friday January 25, Wednesday January 30 and Friday February 1 between 7 am and 2 pm each day. Workers must show their federal ID.
For more information, visit https://www.nashvillediaperconnection.org/
