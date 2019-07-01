NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 250,000 people are expected to attend Let Freedom Sing!, one of the nation’s largest fireworks display and free concert headlined by Brett Eldredge on Thursday night.
Nashville’s annual fireworks show and concert will be held on Broadway beginning at noon with entertainment on the main stage at Broadway and Fifth Avenue. The Nashville Symphony will play at 9:20 p.m. at Ascend Amphitheater and will continue playing through the fireworks, set to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Metro Police said hundreds of officers will have a visible presence in the downtown area to enhance the safety of those attending.
Police say if event goers see something suspicious or concerning, say something to a neary officer or call 615-880-1515.
People attending the event are urged to treat their personal belongings as if they were in an airport and do not leave them unattended. Unattended items are subject to disposal.
All personal items are subject to searches. A list of House Rulesis available.
Permitted Items Include:
- Collapsible chairs everywhere, except Ascend Amphitheater
- Handheld personal-sized umbrellas (up to 36”)
- Blankets and ground tarps (6’x8’ or less)
- Personal cameras
- Small bags with maximum measurement of 16”x10”x4”
Note: All chairs and umbrellas must be taken down and put away by 4 p.m.
Prohibited Items Include:
- No coolers
- No backpacks or luggage
- No guns, knives, other weapons or dangerous devices of any kind
- No outside alcoholic beverages
- No illegal substances, drugs or drug paraphernalia
- No fireworks
- No laser pointers
- No pets (except service animals)
- No drones or other remote-controlled aerial or ground-based devices
- No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling, solicitation or distribution of materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, etc. (event credentials required)
- No wagons or pull-carts
- No unauthorized personal transport devices, including bicycles, roller blades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, scooters, electric scooters (Bird, Lime, Spin, Lyft, JUMP, Gotcha, Bolt) or any personal motorized vehicles other than wheelchairs or ADA Devices (event credentials required)
- No pedicabs or pedal taverns
- No unauthorized amplification devices permitted, which disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones
- No noisemakers (musical instruments, bullhorns, air horns, whistles, etc.)
- No performances or demonstrations of any type outside of the Designated Freedom of Expression Zone
- No pop-up tents
- No beach or pole-style umbrellas
- No audio recorders, video or professional cameras
- No inserting stakes, poles or any other objects into the ground, or use of ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space
- No hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees
- No audio recorders or video cameras
- No camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks of selfie sticks
- No aerosol containers of any kind
- No sealed containers of any kind
- No throwing objects
- No professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies
- No large chains or spiked jewelry
- No signs, flags on sticks or poles
- No collapsible chairs in Ascend Amphitheater
Note to Boaters: No anchorage between Woodland Street Bridge and KVB Bridge.
Parking for Thursday’s event will be available at Nissan Stadium for $10, Metro Courthouse Garage for $15, Nashville Public Library Garage for $14 ($10 after 5 p.m.) and the Music City Center Garage for $15. Click for additional parking information.
Taxis can drop off and pick up on Seventh Avenue South at Broadway.
The three ride-sharing locations for pick up and drop off are:
- Korean Veterans Boulevard from Second Avenue to Eighth Avenue at the bagged meters
- Deaderick Street from Third Avenue to Sixth Avenue at the bagged meters
- James Robertson Parkway from Third Avenue North to Gay Street at the bagged meters.
Street closures include:
- Broadway between First and Seventh avenues;
- First Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Union Street;
- Molloy Street from First Avenue South to Second Avenue South;
- Demonbreun Street from First Avenue South to Second Avenue South;
- All numbered streets will be closed from Second to Sixth avenues. They will be closed between Commerce Street and Demonbreun Street.
These streets will start closing at 7 a.m. on July 4. Access will be given to parking lots and garages.
The Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic at 8 p.m. Wednesday and will then be available only to pedestrians.
The Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge will close to citizens at 8 p.m. and will not be available for the viewing of fireworks due to it being in the fallout zone.
The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Drivers are cautioned against stopping on the shoulder of the interstate system to watch the downtown fireworks display. Stopping/parking on the interstate is dangerous. Officers will be on the lookout for such vehicles and motorists are subject to be ticketed. Vehicles left abandoned on the interstate will be towed,
After the fireworks display, Metro Police will deploy a specific egress plan to move traffic out of the downtown area as efficiently as possible.
- Vehicles parked on the north side of Broadway will be directed to the west on Commerce Street, Church Street, Union Street and Charlotte Avenue;
- Vehicles parked on the south side of Broadway will be directed to the east or west on Korean Veterans Boulevard and to the south on Eighth Avenue;
- Vehicles parked on the Nissan Stadium campus will be directed east on Woodland and Shelby Streets to the interstate system;
- Vehicles parked on the north side of Nissan Stadium will be directed east on Woodland Street and north on North First Street to the interstate system;
- Vehicles parked on the south side of Nissan Stadium will be directed to take Davidson Street to South Fifth Street to the interstate system;
- Vehicles parked on the south side of Korean Veterans Boulevard will be directed south on Fourth and Eighth Avenues.
Metro Police said it is illegal for residents in Nashville to use fireworks in Davidson County, with the exception of properly permitted public displays.
Violations could result in the issuance of citations and the confiscation of fireworks.
Event schedule
Wednesday, July 3
Music City Walk of Fame Park
Noon-5 p.m. – Family Fun Zone with activities and DJ Robert Luke
Ascend Amphitheather
3 p.m. – Gates open
3:50 p.m. – Emcee Kelly Sutton provides welcome
4-4:45 p.m. – Bizz & Everyday People
5-6 p.m. – The Whigs
6:15-7:15 p.m. – Alejandro Aranda performing as Scarypoolparty
Nissan Stadium
8 p.m. – Jamaica vs. United States, Gold Cup Semifinal Soccer Match
Thursday, July 4
Music City Walk of Fame Park
Noon-5 p.m. – Family Fun Zone with inflatables and DJ Robert Luke
Main Show at Broadway Stage at Fifth and Broadway
Noon-2:05 p.m. – DJ Dave Aude
2:05-3:05 p.m. – Joe West Band
3:20-3:50 p.m. – Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume
4:05-4:35 p.m. – Creature Comfort
4:50-5:30 p.m. – Dylan Scott
5:45-6 p.m. – Main Show with welcome from Emcee Storme Warren, remarks from Mayor David Briley, Color Guard, National Anthem and fireworks
6-6:40 p.m. – Jessy Wilson
7-7:55 p.m. – Mac McAnally
8:20-9:30 p.m. – Brett Eldredge
Ascend Amphitheater
4 p.m. – Gates open
9:10 p.m. – Remarks from Emcee
9:20 p.m. – Emcee introduces Barry Scott and Nashville Symphony
9:22-9:30 p.m. – Barry Scott and Nashville Symphony
9:30-10 p.m. – Nashville Symphony with fireworks
