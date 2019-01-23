NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Grab a fork! It's Restaurant Week in Nashville.
This event allows food lovers the opportunity to experience some of Music City's great cuisine at a discount.
More than 100 restaurants have opened up in Nashville over the past year. Since 2016, there has been a 33 percent growth just in restaurants located downtown.
Some of the reasons for this growth are because of Nashville's status as the "It City."
Craig Clifft, managing partner of Cabana, said even more restaurants are heading our way this year, but eventually, we'll see a change in that.
"Nashville is the hot city, it's the place to be, it's the place to open a restaurant," he said. "I think we'll see a leveling off at some point ... you know what, I see building, and as you see the construction, and you see the cranes around the city, at the bottom of those cranes, there's a lot of restaurants that are going in the bottom of those tall buildings."
Another reason for the increase is that millenials are eating differently from their parents, maybe because they want to expand their palate or because they have different dietary needs.
"You see a lot of different tastes, and as you see that happening in Nashville, you see these restaurants in these mixes, and these mixes of different cuisine. I think it just kinda adds to what are your choices tonight," Clifft said.
If you're interested in participating in Restaurant Week, there are more than 60 businesses on the list offering you the chance to try their menu.
Restaurant Week ends on Sunday. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants and more information.
