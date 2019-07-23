FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Some organizations are helping teachers and students get in the spirit of things as they head back to school.
Employees from manufacturer APCOM took upon themselves to fill the Williamson County United Way’s Stuff the Bus and they did so with more than 2,000 boxes of crayons.
The collection will be paired with donations of other school supplies from other organizations.
“The first thing that happened here was I said ‘Hey let’s make it a competition between departments to see who can raise the most,’” said APCOM’s Bill Jacobs. “They always get over excited to give back to these charities. They all live in the communities we serve and they know how important these things are.”
This weekend is a good time to get those back-to-school supplies. It’s tax free weekend in Tennessee.
Many schools in Middle Tennessee next week.
