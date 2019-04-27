The NFL and Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp announced more than 500,000 fans attended the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville, setting a new record.
The three-day draft concludes on Saturday with Rounds 4-7 followed by Dierks Bentley in concert on the NFL Draft Main Stage on Broadway.
New record three-day total of more than a half million fans for #NFLDraft in Nashville. Thank you fans, volunteers, the City and @visitmusiccity— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 27, 2019
"Thank you. What a great crowd. What a great event ... What a pleasure to entertain these fans. Thank you!" - Butch Spyridon of @visitmusiccity from the @NFLDraft stage. Yes! Thank you to all the @NFL fans who came out. We have had SO much fun! ❤️ #NFLDraft— Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) April 27, 2019
"Thank you. What a great crowd. What a great event. What a pleasure to entertain these fans. Thank you," Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of Nashville Convention and Visitor Corp., said on the Main Draft Stage.
The NFL and NCVC announced crowds of 200,000 attended both the first and second day of the draft.
Friday's second day of the draft included a free concert by Tim McGraw.
Philadelphia held the previous record of 250,000 over the three days of the 2017 draft.
The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas.
