COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities said 42 dogs and cats have been removed from a home here.

Representatives for the Animal Rescue Corps said the animals were living in neglectful conditions and this isn't the first time the owners have done this.

"Their condition was sad," said neighbor James Dial of Cookeville. "What they were having to live in, it wasn't the best of conditions. I felt bad for the animals."

Dial took a listen from his porch Monday afternoon. He said Locust Grove Road has a new quiet since crews arrived at the neighbors' house and rescued the animals.

"We had nicknamed it Animal Farm," he said, referring to the neighbors' home. "They were very standoffish and were not up for any communication with any neighbors by any means."

The animals were with the Animal Rescue Corps in Lebanon, TN, on Monday.

Crews said the animals were being treated for a number of issues including eye, ear and skin infections, dental disease, fur matting, fur loss, overgrown nails, pyometra, untreated entropin, corneal ulcers and internal and external parasites.

They said the animals had been living either without water or with water that was deemed undrinkable. They said the food was moldy.

Crews also said a kitten that was long-dead was found in a basket.

The animals were spotted by the Putnam County Sheriff's Department while they were serving a warrant to homeowner Tara Neutzler for felony theft and Tenncare fraud.

Charges over the animals' living conditions for Neutzler have not been determined yet.

Neighbors said the animals had been there for years, and the smell could get so bad, you couldn't stand to be outside.

"It was pretty horrendous in the summer, to be honest with you," said Dial. "I actually spoke to the city officials about it. It's a slow process dealing with that."

The same property owners were involved in another case a year ago when 150 animals were rescued from Carroll County in West Tennessee.

Those animals are also being kept by the Animal Rescue Corps as custody is determined through court.

"I just hope this time they don't get to have animals anymore," said Dial, referring to his neighbors. "I'm glad for the animals, the ones that can go forward and have a better life."