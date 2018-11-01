downed tree

A tree fell on power lines along Estes Road in Green Hills.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Downed trees and power lines are causing a massive power outage in Green Hills.

More than 1,000 customers are without power, according to the NES outage map.

A tree fell on a power line Thursday morning near the intersection of Estes Road and Auburn Lane, which is off Woodmont Boulevard.

NES said they are working to restore power as quickly as possible. There is no timeline on when repairs will be completed.

