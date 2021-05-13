Drone Nashville skyline

(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning shows there have been 8,194 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee last week, bringing the total number to 1,168,430 since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce

Here's how it's broken down: 

Total Claims Paid:          113,089

Total Payments:            $66,098,558

TN Payments:                $7,964,259

Federal Payments:        $58,136,372

Tennessee Unemployment Claims

 
 
Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims
10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
12 March 28, 2020 39,096 34,570
13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
16 April 25, 2020 43, 792 324,543
17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314.487
20 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
21 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
22 June 6, 2020 21, 417 292,234
23 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
24 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596
25 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224
26 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645
27 July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924
28 July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405
29 July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397
30 August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093
31 August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810
32 August 15, 2020 13,806 204,726
33 August 22, 2020 10,998 191,204
34 August 29, 2020 12,035 184,781
35 September 5, 2020 11,706 176,388
36 September 12, 2020 10,771 163,791
37 September 19, 2020 11,313 152,195
38 September 26, 2020 9,802 138,727
39 October 3, 2020 9,839 125,238
40 October 10, 2020 10,145 90,507
41 October 17, 2020 9,873 77,740
42 October 24, 2020 7,770 70,982
43 November 5, 2020 6,692 64,188
44 November 7, 2020 7,221 58,298
45 November 14, 2020 6,182 53,976
46 November 21, 20202 6,873 51,624
47 November 28, 2020 5,789 46,665
48 December 5, 2020 6,886 46,404
49 December 12, 2020 7,464 44,215
50 December 19, 2020 7,411 43,482
51 December 26, 2020 10,198 45,226
52 January 2, 2021 16,554 51,816
01 January 9, 2021 21,954 58,945
02 January 16, 2021 18,237 49,270
03 January 23, 2021 12,050 48,996
04 January 30, 2021 11,497 54,280
05 February 6, 2021 9,498 51,660
06 February 13, 2021 8,116 49,964
07 February 20, 2021 12,077 48,015
08 February 27, 2021 10,355 54,972
09 March 6, 2021 7,407 47,763
10 March 13, 2021 7,580 44,428
11 March 20, 2021 7,332 41,033
12 March 27, 2021 7,598 41,310
13 April 3, 2021 10,847 41,505
14 April 10, 2021 10,869 45,113
15 April 17, 2021 13,291 46,285
16 April 24, 2021 8,702 51,055
17 May 1, 2021 7,872 49,271
18 May 8, 2021 8,194 50,376

New claims since March 15th: 1,168,430

***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.

***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

 

