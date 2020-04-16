New unemployment claims in TN

(WSMV) - New unemployment claims released Thursday morning reveal 74,772 claims were filed just last week in Tennessee.

According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, that number of new unemployment claims filed spikes the total to more than 324,000 in the last four weeks.

The new unemployment claims are broken down into weeks:

 
Week NumberWeek Ending DateNumber of New Claims Filed
10March 14, 20202,702
11March 21, 202039,096
12March 28, 202094,492
13April 4, 2020116,141
14April 11, 202074,772

The regional data for the week ending on April 11, 2020 is the following: 

 
Local Workforce Development AreaNumber of New Claims
Greater Memphis12,216
Northwest Tennessee2,233
Southwest Tennessee2,692
Northern Middle Tennessee34,643
Southern Middle Tennessee10,488
Upper Cumberland4,052
Southeast Tennessee10,442
East Tennessee16,669
Northeast Tennessee4,626
West TN Mobile American Job Center38
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center374
East TN Mobile American Job Center41

The data shows that some of the areas with the most unemployment claims filed are Northern Middle Tennessee and East Tennessee.

