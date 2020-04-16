(WSMV) - New unemployment claims released Thursday morning reveal 74,772 claims were filed just last week in Tennessee.
According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, that number of new unemployment claims filed spikes the total to more than 324,000 in the last four weeks.
The new unemployment claims are broken down into weeks:
|
|Week Number
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|11
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|12
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|13
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|14
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
The regional data for the week ending on April 11, 2020 is the following:
|
|Local Workforce Development Area
|Number of New Claims
|Greater Memphis
|12,216
|Northwest Tennessee
|2,233
|Southwest Tennessee
|2,692
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|34,643
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|10,488
|Upper Cumberland
|4,052
|Southeast Tennessee
|10,442
|East Tennessee
|16,669
|Northeast Tennessee
|4,626
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|38
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|374
|East TN Mobile American Job Center
|41
The data shows that some of the areas with the most unemployment claims filed are Northern Middle Tennessee and East Tennessee.
RELATED COVERAGE:
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.