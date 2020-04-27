NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 7,000 Tennesseans received free COVID-19 tests during Unified-Command Group's second weekend of expanded testing at 18 sites across the state.
The tests were conducted on individuals who requested them regardless if they were exhibiting symptoms.
"We expanded testing availablilty to any Tennessean who believes they need a test because testin remains one of our most important tools in tracking and mitigating the spread of COVID-19," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. "We're grateful to the thousands of Tennesseans who came out to get tested, and we're incredibly thankful for the efforts of our Depratmetn of Health and National Guard personnel for making these testing sites a reality."
Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee National Guard personnel tested 4,247 individuals on Saturday at 10 sites across the state. Two metropolitan areas, Hamiton and Shelby counties, were added from the previous weekend with the Hamilton site operating Saturday and Sunday.
Eight sites were operational on Sunday with 2,856 individuals tested. On both days lanes at certain sites were opened early to accommodate large lines and some sites offered "walk-up" testing to allieviate potential delays.
"We're pleased with the number of Tennesseans who came out to get tested, and our capacity could have handled twice as many tests if need," said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey in a news release. "As Tennesseans begin the process of returning to work, we strongly encourage them to take advantage of these opportunities to get a test and help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
Unified-Command will continue expanded testing through the weekend of May 2-3. An updated list of available sites will be posted on the Department of Health's website. All rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week, in addition to drive-through sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.