NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More than 50lbs of marijuana was found vacuum sealed in bags at BNA on Thursday morning.
Two bags belonging to Chardic D. Brown, 32, were sent through checked baggage security with American Airlines and flagged by TSA agents to perform a manual search.
Upon opening the bags, agents discovered bags filled with a "green leafy substance" believed to be marijuana.
After confirming the substance was marijuana, two detectives in plain clothes approached Brown placing him in under arrest.
49 total bags weighing 51lbs were confiscated.
Brown was charged with possession with intent to distribute.
