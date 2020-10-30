More than 50% of all registered voters have voted in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 50 percent of all registered voters in Tennessee have voted early in this election cycle.
Tennessee Secretary of State Office said 2,280,767 people have voted during the 14-day early voting period that ended on Thursday.
To see a breakdown of in-person or absentee by-mail turnout during the two-week early voting period by county for 2016 and 2012, click here.
The following counties have already surpassed the early, absentee and Election Day turnout totals from 2016:
- Cheatham
- Davidson
- Loudon
- Rutherford
- Williamson
- Wilson
"These record numbers demonstrate voter confidence in the hard work of election officials across the state," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a statement on Friday. "County election commissions across the state have worked diligently to administer a safe, sensible and responsible election during early voting and we will see the same thing on Election Day."
People, who have not voted yet, can vote on November 3. Voters will need a valid photo identification such as Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
“I would like to commend all of the election officials across the state," Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins aid in a statement on Friday. "We would not have seen the record numbers of Tennesseans voting early having a smooth voting experience without their hard work and planning."
For more information about voting in Tennessee, click here or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.