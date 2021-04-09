OLD HICKORY, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) recovered more than 5 pounds of cocaine and a variety of other drugs and weapons while investigating a shooting that occurred in Old Hickory.

WCSO said that deputies were dispatched to a 911 call for shots fired around an Old Hickory residence at 9 p.m. After arriving near the 600 block of General Kershaw Drive, the deputies at the scene contacted a male who had been shot twice in the legs.

The shooting victim was unable to inform the officers if the suspect was still in the area. Police applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg until EMS arrived.

Suspects shoot a man while stealing his dogs LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Police responded last night to a scene where a man said two individuals tried to steal his dogs before opening fire.

WSCO said through the course of their investigation, new information presented evidence that there were drugs inside the residence that the deputies responded to.

The Sheriff's Office said that a search warrant was quickly issued for the home and that during the warrant search, a large variety and amount of narcotics and weapons were discovered.

During the course of the investigation through the interviews that were conducted by detectives, this incident appears to be drug-related,” stated Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “There were large amounts of illegal drugs inside the home that included crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, various pills, and marijuana. Numerous weapons were also found inside the residence as well as items commonly associated with drug trade. - Wilson County Sheriff's Office

WCSO said that detectives are consulting with the District Attorney's Office about their investigation, findings, and prosecution of the incident.