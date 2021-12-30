NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More than 400 MNPD officers will be working downtown at Bicentennial Mall in the Gulch and Demonbreun Street on New Year’s Eve to help ensure the safety of Nashvillians and visitors.

Bicentennial Mall State Park will be open to the public at 4:30 p.m. The Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, and others will perform in an evening nationally televised program that will conclude before 12:30 a.m.

For the list of prohibited items for the event, click here.

Officers will be visible during the event, and anyone that sees anything suspicious should reach out to an officer.

Due to the large number of people expected in the entertainment district Friday evening, Broadway between Rep. John Lewis Way & 1st Avenue will close to vehicle traffic at 8 p.m.

Metro Police are encouraging anyone celebrating downtown to be aware of their surroundings and to avoid excessive drinking.

Health protocols take center stage at Nashville's NYE bash NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's New Years Eve celebration is just a few days away. The Na…

MNPD will operate a Lost & Found Station at the Central Precinct located at 601 Korean Veterans Boulevard for anyone who loses items in the downtown area during the celebration. It will be open from 4 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Any items remaining after 1 p.m. Saturday will be transferred to the MNPD’s Property & Evidence Facility at 942 E. Trinity Lane. It will not be open to the public until January 3.