Cars pulled from waters near Nashville
@JohnCooper4Nash

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of volunteer divers pulled more than 40 vehicles from Nashville's waterways this week.

The organization is known as Adventures With Purpose, cleans waterways and helps families find missing loved ones. The group pulled vehicles from waters, including the Cumberland River and Percy Priest Lake.

Mayor John Cooper met with the group on Saturday morning, and Council Member Karen Bennett helped bring awareness to the group with a drive-through event.

To learn more about Adventures With Purpose, click here. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.