NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of volunteer divers pulled more than 40 vehicles from Nashville's waterways this week.

The organization is known as Adventures With Purpose, cleans waterways and helps families find missing loved ones. The group pulled vehicles from waters, including the Cumberland River and Percy Priest Lake.

Mayor John Cooper met with the group on Saturday morning, and Council Member Karen Bennett helped bring awareness to the group with a drive-through event.

Dive crews uncover 20 cars at Port of Nashville ramp in hope of ending Nashville cold case Twenty cars appear to be at the bottom of the Cumberland River at the Port of Nashville near Opry Mills Mall.

