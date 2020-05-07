New May 2nd Unemployment Numbers

New May 2nd Unemployment Numbers

 Courtesy TN Dept. of Labor and Workforce

(WSMV) - More than 37,300 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.

In the last seven weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, over 321,000 unemployment claims were filed in the state. This number does not take into account any brand new claims or people who did not make a weekly certification. 

The most recent data entered from the week of May 2nd - totaling to 37,319 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21st. 

WeekWeek Ending DateNew Claims FiledContinued Claims
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 21, 202039,09616,098
12March 28, 202094,49234,570
13April 4, 2020116,141116,141
14April 11, 202074,772199,910
15April 18, 202068,968267,053
16April 25, 202043,792324,543
17May 2, 202037,319321,571

Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 2nd: 

Local Workforce Development AreaNew Claims FIled
Greater Memphis8,218
Northwest Tennessee918
Southwest Tennessee1,244
Northern Middle Tennessee13,274
Southern Middle Tennessee2,255
Upper Cumberland1,009
Southeast Tennessee3,787
East Tennessee6,303
Northeast Tennessee1,781
West TN Mobile American Job Center18
Middle TN Moblie American Job Center108
East TN Mobile American Job Center10

For more information on unemployment, head to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website.

RELATED COVERAGE:

No job or health insurance: A sad reality for many during this pandemic
Unemployment headaches continue for many Middle Tennesseans seeking benefits
Camden woman records her unemployment call, which takes nearly 4 hours
Mother with unemployment issues gets assistance after calling News 4 Nashville
Problems with Tennessee's unemployment system
Nearly 69,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.