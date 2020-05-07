(WSMV) - More than 37,300 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.
In the last seven weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, over 321,000 unemployment claims were filed in the state. This number does not take into account any brand new claims or people who did not make a weekly certification.
The most recent data entered from the week of May 2nd - totaling to 37,319 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21st.
|Week
|Week Ending Date
|New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|116,141
|14
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 2nd:
For more information on unemployment, head to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.