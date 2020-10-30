More than 37,000 Tennessee students vote in mock election

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 37,000 Tennessee students across the state are weighing in with a mock election.
The students in Pre-K through high school from 262 schools voted in a mock election.
President Donald Trump received 52 percent of the votes while former Vice President Joe Biden received 38 percent. Kanye West, who is running as an independent candidate got 10 percent of the vote.
"We hope students and teachers both enjoyed participating in this year’s student mock election. Our goal is to get students in the habit of voting and being civically engaged,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a statement on Friday.
State Senator Becky Massey and State Representative Jason Zachary attended the event.
"Being involved in the democratic process is essential for our nation, and mock elections are an important learning tool that provides Tennessee students with a real world experience in voting," said Sen. Massey. "I hope that these students use this experience to become more involved in their community and to develop the habit of becoming lifelong voters."
“Our students had tremendous excitement and energy as they cast their ballot and let their voices be heard,” said Rep. Zachary. “These types of events are critical because they drive home the importance of election participation for Tennessee’s next generation of leaders. Congratulations to Secretary Hargett and West Valley Middle School on a great event; I appreciated the invitation to attend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.