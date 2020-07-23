(WSMV) - New unemployment claims filed last week have risen from the previous week since COVID-19 made its way into the state and left over 100,000 Tennesseans jobless.
A new report on Thursday morning shows there have been 25,794 new unemployment claims filed, bringing the total number to 740,123 since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.
The state reports that 285,140 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $392,462,805. Here's how it is broken down:
Total Claims Paid: 285,140
Total Payments: $392,462,805
TN Payments: $0*
Federal Payments: $392,462,805
*TUC payments paid through federal CARES Act Funding
Last week's numbers show another spike in claims for the past two weeks compared to the ten weeks prior of declining numbers.
New claims since March 15th: 740,123
***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.