NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Thursday, October 29, polling locations saw the most single day voters out of any other day during early voting.

Davidson County reports 19,085 people cast their ballots on the last day of early voting. The only other day close to that number was October 20, with 18,890.

Davidson County early voting numbers

Polling Location 10/14/20 10/15/20 10/16/20 10/17/20 10/19/20 10/20/20 10/21/20 10/22/20 10/23/20 10/24/20 10/26/20 10/27/20 10/28/20 10/29/20 Grand Total
1 Belle Meade City Hall 843 1148 1049 1063 1310 1353 1136 1341 1303 1079 1249 1440 1113 1416 15427
2 Bellevue Library 1125 1645 1451 1362 1528 1730 1608 1982 1640 1187 1388 1798 1287 1766 19731
3 Bordeaux Library 1329 1654 1410 1137 1229 1444 939 1080 920 736 725 923 734 1286 14260
4 Casa Azafran Comm Center 643 893 815 715 807 1017 782 897 775 661 813 979 733 945 10530
5 Edmondson Pike Library 1094 1581 1442 1285 1365 1712 1328 1582 1579 1316 1602 1793 1403 1854 19082
6 Friendship Baptist Church 557 894 934 689 871 910 813 1014 908 551 746 949 760 1090 10596
7 Goodlettsville Com Center 678 913 796 641 820 909 697 747 617 446 573 693 488 770 9018
8 Green Hills Library 1084 1358 1301 1073 1321 1603 1294 1467 1388 974 1209 1519 1200 1432 16791
9 Hermitage Library 1007 1391 1265 1202 1157 1409 1250 1472 1290 1178 1130 1575 1238 1592 16564
10 Howard Office Building 1018 1318 1281 1079 1287 1726 1377 1376 1379 1028 1121 1517 1155 1689 16662
11 Madison Library 1312 1712 1454 1279 1557 1862 1442 1847 1436 1148 1366 1597 1255 1907 19267
12 Margaret Maddox East YMCA 1050 1475 1311 1031 1329 1570 1225 1352 1191 705 1076 1336 1137 1559 15788
13 Southeast Library 1159 1537 1334 1261 1402 1645 1289 1645 1380 1242 1407 1630 1251 1779 18182
DAILY TOTAL 12899 17519 15843 13817 15983 18890 15180 17802 15806 12251 14405 17749 13754 19085 201898
CUMULATIVE TOTAL 12,899 30,418 46,261 60,078 76,061 94,951 110,131 127,933 143,739 155,990 170,395 188,144 201,898 220983 220983
TOTAL REG. ACTIVE VOTERS
449,809 2.87% 6.76% 10.28% 13.36% 16.91% 21.11% 24.48% 28.44% 31.96% 34.68% 37.88% 41.83% 44.89% 44.89% 44.89%
TOTAL REG. INACTIVE VOTER COUNTS ONLY WITHOUT ANY PERCENTAGES
31,055
TOTAL REG. ACTIVE & INACTIVE VOTERS
480,864 2.68% 6.33% 9.62% 12.49% 15.82% 19.75% 22.90% 26.60% 29.89% 32.44% 35.44% 39.13% 41.99% 41.99% 41.99%

This also means that more than 49% of active voters in the county have already made their voice heard. The state of Tennessee is seeing high voting numbers as well.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett said Thursday afternoon 2,109,156 people had already voted early or by absentee ballot. His office points out it’s a 38% increase of early in-person or absentee by-mail ballots compared to 2016.

In Davidson County, the Hermitage Library saw a large crowd of people throughout the day especially after 5pm.

Robert L Williams Jr. was one of the people waiting in the rain. He said, “I was hoping that it wouldn’t be this many people left since it’s the last day and the weathers pretty bad, wasn’t expecting this type of turn out.”

About ten people ahead of him in line was Mary Alice Sublett. She’s a teacher and going to grad school at night so voting Tuesday isn’t an option. Subtlety explained, “There were many days that I intended to stop but the line kind of deterred me so today was my last day.”

That’s why Sublett said it was important for her to be out there in the rain for the 45 minute to one hour wait. “No matter what side of the aisle that you’re on I think there are a lot of great concerns for our country so the ability to voice your choice just shows how important the future of our country is,” said Sublett.

Voters have only one option left to cast a ballot, going to their designated polling location next Tuesday November 3rd.

If you still have an absentee ballot or are waiting for a requested one to arrive, the Davidson County Election Commission encourages you bring it to the 901 Broadway Post Office before 5pm on Election Day with a stamp and give it to the clerk inside so it will go directly to their PO Box.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.