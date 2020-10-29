NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Thursday, October 29, polling locations saw the most single day voters out of any other day during early voting.
Davidson County reports 19,085 people cast their ballots on the last day of early voting. The only other day close to that number was October 20, with 18,890.
Davidson County early voting numbers
|Polling Location
|10/14/20
|10/15/20
|10/16/20
|10/17/20
|10/19/20
|10/20/20
|10/21/20
|10/22/20
|10/23/20
|10/24/20
|10/26/20
|10/27/20
|10/28/20
|10/29/20
|Grand Total
|1
|Belle Meade City Hall
|843
|1148
|1049
|1063
|1310
|1353
|1136
|1341
|1303
|1079
|1249
|1440
|1113
|1416
|15427
|2
|Bellevue Library
|1125
|1645
|1451
|1362
|1528
|1730
|1608
|1982
|1640
|1187
|1388
|1798
|1287
|1766
|19731
|3
|Bordeaux Library
|1329
|1654
|1410
|1137
|1229
|1444
|939
|1080
|920
|736
|725
|923
|734
|1286
|14260
|4
|Casa Azafran Comm Center
|643
|893
|815
|715
|807
|1017
|782
|897
|775
|661
|813
|979
|733
|945
|10530
|5
|Edmondson Pike Library
|1094
|1581
|1442
|1285
|1365
|1712
|1328
|1582
|1579
|1316
|1602
|1793
|1403
|1854
|19082
|6
|Friendship Baptist Church
|557
|894
|934
|689
|871
|910
|813
|1014
|908
|551
|746
|949
|760
|1090
|10596
|7
|Goodlettsville Com Center
|678
|913
|796
|641
|820
|909
|697
|747
|617
|446
|573
|693
|488
|770
|9018
|8
|Green Hills Library
|1084
|1358
|1301
|1073
|1321
|1603
|1294
|1467
|1388
|974
|1209
|1519
|1200
|1432
|16791
|9
|Hermitage Library
|1007
|1391
|1265
|1202
|1157
|1409
|1250
|1472
|1290
|1178
|1130
|1575
|1238
|1592
|16564
|10
|Howard Office Building
|1018
|1318
|1281
|1079
|1287
|1726
|1377
|1376
|1379
|1028
|1121
|1517
|1155
|1689
|16662
|11
|Madison Library
|1312
|1712
|1454
|1279
|1557
|1862
|1442
|1847
|1436
|1148
|1366
|1597
|1255
|1907
|19267
|12
|Margaret Maddox East YMCA
|1050
|1475
|1311
|1031
|1329
|1570
|1225
|1352
|1191
|705
|1076
|1336
|1137
|1559
|15788
|13
|Southeast Library
|1159
|1537
|1334
|1261
|1402
|1645
|1289
|1645
|1380
|1242
|1407
|1630
|1251
|1779
|18182
|DAILY TOTAL
|12899
|17519
|15843
|13817
|15983
|18890
|15180
|17802
|15806
|12251
|14405
|17749
|13754
|19085
|201898
|CUMULATIVE TOTAL
|12,899
|30,418
|46,261
|60,078
|76,061
|94,951
|110,131
|127,933
|143,739
|155,990
|170,395
|188,144
|201,898
|220983
|220983
|TOTAL REG. ACTIVE VOTERS
|449,809
|2.87%
|6.76%
|10.28%
|13.36%
|16.91%
|21.11%
|24.48%
|28.44%
|31.96%
|34.68%
|37.88%
|41.83%
|44.89%
|44.89%
|44.89%
|TOTAL REG. INACTIVE VOTER COUNTS ONLY WITHOUT ANY PERCENTAGES
|31,055
|TOTAL REG. ACTIVE & INACTIVE VOTERS
|480,864
|2.68%
|6.33%
|9.62%
|12.49%
|15.82%
|19.75%
|22.90%
|26.60%
|29.89%
|32.44%
|35.44%
|39.13%
|41.99%
|41.99%
|41.99%
This also means that more than 49% of active voters in the county have already made their voice heard. The state of Tennessee is seeing high voting numbers as well.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett said Thursday afternoon 2,109,156 people had already voted early or by absentee ballot. His office points out it’s a 38% increase of early in-person or absentee by-mail ballots compared to 2016.
In Davidson County, the Hermitage Library saw a large crowd of people throughout the day especially after 5pm.
Robert L Williams Jr. was one of the people waiting in the rain. He said, “I was hoping that it wouldn’t be this many people left since it’s the last day and the weathers pretty bad, wasn’t expecting this type of turn out.”
About ten people ahead of him in line was Mary Alice Sublett. She’s a teacher and going to grad school at night so voting Tuesday isn’t an option. Subtlety explained, “There were many days that I intended to stop but the line kind of deterred me so today was my last day.”
That’s why Sublett said it was important for her to be out there in the rain for the 45 minute to one hour wait. “No matter what side of the aisle that you’re on I think there are a lot of great concerns for our country so the ability to voice your choice just shows how important the future of our country is,” said Sublett.
Voters have only one option left to cast a ballot, going to their designated polling location next Tuesday November 3rd.
If you still have an absentee ballot or are waiting for a requested one to arrive, the Davidson County Election Commission encourages you bring it to the 901 Broadway Post Office before 5pm on Election Day with a stamp and give it to the clerk inside so it will go directly to their PO Box.
