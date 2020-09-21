NES sued for lights on leading to death of Nashville man

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A lawsuit prompted by the death of a 19 year old walking along a dark road in Nashville comes as Nashville Electric Service currently has 152 streetlamps that need repair. 

The lawsuit against Nashville Electric Service, filed on behalf of the family of Dwayne Sims, claims that two streetlights were not working the night he died. 

Our analysis shows several streets, including stretches of Ed Temple Boulevard and Rosa Parks Avenue, have several streetlights needing repair. 

In a statement to News4 Investigates, NES wrote in part, “Our goal is to resolve streetlight maintenance requests within four business days. There are circumstances that sometimes prevent us from being able to achieve this goal. The repair process can be delayed when traffic control is needed or when the problem is underground, such as the open orders on the report for 8th Ave N and Ed Temple Blvd. Underground wiring requires more time to investigate in order to locate the damage, as well as more time to repair.”

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

