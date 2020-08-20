New unemployment numbers
Courtesy TN Department of Labor and Workforce Development

(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning shows there have been 13,806 new unemployment claims filed, bringing the total number to 795,116 since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce

The state reports that 249,690 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $83,931,078. Here's how it is broken down:

Total Claims Paid:         249,690

Total Payments:            $83,931,078

TN Payments:                $0*

Federal Payments:        $83,931,078

*TUC payments paid through federal CARES Act Funding

 
WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726

New claims since March 15th: 795,116

***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.

***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

