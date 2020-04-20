Drive-thru testing over the weekend

Drive-thru testing over the weekend

 WSMV Photographer Ryan Smith

(WSMV) - Over 11,000 Tennesseans were tested for COVID-19 at no cost over the weekend. 

Tennessee Department of Health worked with Unified-Command Group and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and provided the free tests to all state residents, even if they didn't show any symptoms of the virus.

"Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” said Gov. Lee. “While demand exceeded original projections, our Unified-Command group adapted quickly this weekend so that individuals who needed tests could receive them.”

The largest turnout was on Saturday with more than 6,500 samples were taken from 22 sites. Four more sites were added, along with extended hours, to ensure everyone got tested. 

More than 4,600 tests were collected at 11 sites on Sunday. State officials say many Tennesseans drove to sites outside of their county to get tested. 

Expanded testing will continue for the next two weekends: 

  • April 25-26, 2020
  • May 2-3, 2020

Here are the following weekend COVID-19 tests broken down: 

REGION

County

# of Hours

Sat

Sun

# of tests performed

# of tests performed

Northeast

Hawkins*

6

470

 

 

Washington*

6

 

829

 

 

 

 

 

East

Sevier*

7

910

 

 

Roane*

7

 

901

 

Claiborne

3

132

 

 

Claiborne

3

 

80

 

Grainger

3

115

 

 

Grainger

3

 

104

 

Loudon

3

107

 

 

Monroe

3

81

 

 

Scott

3

28

 

 

Union

3

89

 

 

Union

3

 

107

 

 

 

 

 

Southeast

Marion*

3

331

 

 

McMinn*

3

 

334

 

 

 

 

 

Upper Cumberland

Van Buren*

3

164

 

 

Pickett*

3

 

149

 

 

 

 

 

South Central

Bedford*

3

411

 

 

Maury*

3

273

 

 

Coffee*

3

 

515

 

 

 

 

 

Mid Cumberland

Montgomery*

3

354

 

 

Robertson*

4

254

 

 

Sumner*

3

 

820

 

Dickson

5

240

 

 

Rutherford

3

354

 

 

Williamson*

5

663

 

 

Wilson

3

275

 

 

 

 

 

 

West

Tipton*

3

268

 

 

Hardin*

3

92

 

 

Fayette*

3

 

277

 

Weakley*

3

109

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jackson/Madison County

Madison

7

875

 

Madison

7

 

519

DAILY TOTALS

 

 

6595

4635

WEEKEND TOTAL

   

11230

 

Click here for a full list of testing sites. 

RELATED COVERAGE: 

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites open statewide this weekend
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.