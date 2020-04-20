(WSMV) - Over 11,000 Tennesseans were tested for COVID-19 at no cost over the weekend.
Tennessee Department of Health worked with Unified-Command Group and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and provided the free tests to all state residents, even if they didn't show any symptoms of the virus.
"Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” said Gov. Lee. “While demand exceeded original projections, our Unified-Command group adapted quickly this weekend so that individuals who needed tests could receive them.”
The largest turnout was on Saturday with more than 6,500 samples were taken from 22 sites. Four more sites were added, along with extended hours, to ensure everyone got tested.
More than 4,600 tests were collected at 11 sites on Sunday. State officials say many Tennesseans drove to sites outside of their county to get tested.
Expanded testing will continue for the next two weekends:
- April 25-26, 2020
- May 2-3, 2020
Here are the following weekend COVID-19 tests broken down:
Click here for a full list of testing sites.
