NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Volunteers from the Saint Ann community gathered this past weekend to plant trees in partnership with the Nashville Tree Foundation.
They say 50 trees were planted by more than 100 volunteers at the following locations:
- MDHA’s Farm In the City
- McKissack Middle School
- Head Magnet Middle School
- Carter Lawrence School
A second planting is scheduled for November. To learn more abut the Nashville Tree Foundation, click here.
