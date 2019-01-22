A man was caught on camera Saturday stealing a guitar by shoving it down his pants. That happened at Lane Music in Brentwood, but several other shops say they've also been hit by someone stealing guitars down his pants.
Brentwood Police have named Hayden Snyder as a suspect in the Lane Music case. The item stolen was a Fender guitar with the serial number US16082359. The Lane Music store owner believes the shoplifter left in what looked like a green 2008 Lexus ES 350.
The crime seemed pretty familiar to Paul Newton of Nashville Used & New Music and Barrett Williams of the Guitar Center in 100 Oaks.
Last month, Snyder was charged with shoving a guitar down his pants and heading out the door at Guitar Center. Metro police said the surf green Fender American Pro Jazz Master guitar valued at $1,799.00 was later found at the Easy Pawn on Nolensville Road.
"This obviously hurts our business and a lot of these musicians in Nashville," said Williams. "We take it pretty personally. We do our best to make sure these things don't happen."
Newton said Snyder did the same thing at Nashville New & Used Music last month.
"We got looking at our security footage, and oh my God, he stuffed a guitar down his pants!" said Newton.
A picture of Snyder hangs in the store as an alert to employees.
Carter Vintage Guitars said Snyder also stole a mandolin from their shop.
Though Snyder is a suspect in the Lane Music case, Brentwood Police have not arrested or charged him at this time.
"I looked at him and said, 'that's our guy!'" said Newton, thinking to the first time he saw the Lane Music surveillance video.
"We're a small community here in Nashville," said Williams. "When this happens to someone, we hear about it. We talk to other stores. It's just really important we don't let this get really bad."
