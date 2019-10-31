NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County is seeing its fair share of road construction, resulting in interstate closures.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation would like to remind drivers of upcoming and in progress projects that will affect morning and evening commutes.
Davidson County, Interstate 440 Reconstruction
- Daily, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. There will be a right lane closure on SR 6 (Franklin Pike southbound) at LM 5.5 for bridge work. There will be intermittent lane closures on Charlotte Pike under I-440 for bridge repairs.
- Nightly 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. There will be lane closures and temporary ramp closures at the I-440 and I-65 interchange. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at Nolensville Road and Murphy Road for concrete removal.
- From now through August 2020, I-440 restricted to two lanes of travel in each direction from 5 a.m. - 9 p.m. and one lane of travel in each direction from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Weekend ramp closures are weather dependent and project progress. For changes to the schedule, click here.
- Friday Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. through Monday Nov. 4 at 5 a.m. There will be ramp closures at I-440 eastbound to Hillsboro Pike southbound, Nolensville Pike northbound to I-440 westbound and I-40 eastbound to I-440 eastbound (Friday at 9 p.m. through Sunday at 5 a.m.)
- Friday Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. through Sunday Nov. 10 at 5 a.m. There will be ramp closures at I-65 in both directions to I-440 eastbound and Nolensville Pike southbound to I-440 eastbound.
Davidson County Interchange Improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway
- From now until Feb. 2020 The I-24 westbound off-ramp at Hickory Hollow will be shut down to reconstruct the ramp.
- Nightly, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. There will be lane closures on I-24 eastbound between milemarkers 60-62 for construction activities.
Davidson County Hillwood Blvd Bridge Replacement
- Daily 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. There will be lane closure as needed from SR 1 to Post Road for bridge replacement work.
