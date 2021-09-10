WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) – More help is going to the Midstate counties devastated by flooding.
It's coming in the form of grants to nonprofits and faith-based organizations from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
News4 spoke with Casey Johnsen as she was picking up supplies at Waverly First Baptist Church on Friday.
She and her husband moved to the area from Wisconsin just before the catastrophic flooding. They're now staying with friends.
"I remember the night before we were in Waverly looking at property to buy," Johnsen said.
Less than 24 hours later, Waverly was underwater.
"You just see water everywhere. It was just fast," Johnsen said.
$200,000 worth of immediate relief grants are going to 11 area organizations. The grants are from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help those impacted by the deadly flooding.
The money will help with needs like food, financial assistance, temporary housing, and debris cleanup.
"Well, I'm excited for all the help we can get as we move forward into a long-range plan," Pastor Scott Brown with Waverly First Baptist said.
Brown said he's grateful the church will receive a $10,000 grant.
"It's really just trying to meet people where they are and help them get to where they're going, but our goal is to put that money, 100% of it, back into the community, back into people. We don't want to keep a dime of it," Brown said.
For three weeks, Pastor Brown and church volunteers have been putting in long days to help their community.
"It feels like sometimes everything we're doing is just a drop in the bucket, but the truth is if there's enough drops, it may just fill that bucket," Brown said.
The relief money is part of the first round of grants from the foundation.
