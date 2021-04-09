NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly two weeks after the flood in Nashville, Antioch neighbors were still cleaning up, anxious about more rain.
"I love the rain," Glorida Evans said. Her daughter, Robin, does too. "I love the rain. I love the rain," she emphasized. They love their neighbors.
"They're like my family," Maria Beltran said of the Evans'. "This is one of the best neighborhoods in the world," Gloria echoed.
But now, moving trucks and temporary homes line their driveways. "We can't live in the house," Beltran said. "We're staying in a loaned RV. And for how long? We don't know."
They're packing up whatever the rain didn't ruin. "Do we have anything? Nothing left of 23 years that we've been in Nashville," Beltran said. "There's nothing left."
"Rain will never be the same for us." Robin said rain in Friday night's forecast, albeit nonthreatening, gave her chills.
But, rain or shine, neighbors lean on each other. Gloria's beloved plush frog survived the flood and now sits next to her mailbox, holding an uplifting message: "To our wonderful neighbors, it will be okay! Cry when you have to, then know your strength! Keep hope + have faith. You are alive. You are all right."
"I read it today and I'm like 'Oh my God, that hit me," Beltran said.
"Thank God," Glorida said, "because he took care of us."
