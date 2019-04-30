NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More performers are being announced for the upcoming CMA Fest in June!
The lineup at the Chevy Breakout Stage at Walk of Fame Park will highlight rising artists from 11:10 AM – 4:55 PM on Thursday, and 10:30 AM – 4:55 PM Friday through Sunday including Carlton Anderson, Tenille Arts, Kassi Ashton, Drew Baldridge, Chris Bandi, Kelleigh Bannen, Bailey Bryan, Austin Burke, Dillon Carmichael, Adam Craig, Travis Denning, Cale Dodds, Adam Doleac, Clare Dunn, Brooke Eden, Filmore, HARDY, Jillian Jacqueline, James Barker Band, Austin Jenckes, Brett Kissel, Love and Theft, Tegan Marie, Steve Moakler, Muscadine Bloodline, Brandon Ratcliff, Brandon Ray, Teddy Robb, Noah Schnacky, Dylan Schneider, Seaforth, Smithfield, Matt Stell, Sweet Tea Trio, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack, Waterloo Revival, The Wild Feathers and Carter Winter.
Gates for the Chevy Breakout Stage will open to the public at 10:40 AM on Thursday, June 6 and 9:30 AM Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9. In addition, Miranda Lambert will lead MuttNation’s Mutt March on Thursday, June 6 from 8:30 to 10:30 AM.
Hundreds of country music artists will perform on multiple stages throughout downtown Nashville from Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9. Artists donate their time so ticket proceeds for the event directly benefit music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation.
Click here for the initial list of performers
Click here for the list of performers at Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
