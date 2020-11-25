NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Despite CDC'S recommendation to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, Americans, including in Tennessee, continue to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
However, fewer people were traveling along Interstate 24 and 65 this holiday.
AAA is forecasting at least 5 million fewer travelers than last year. The largest one-year decrease since the great recession in 2008.
Many people told News 4 are taking a "wait and see" approach to their travel plans. Those who decide to travel are likely to go shorter distances and stay for a shorter time.
That's why AAA said 95-percent of them would go by car.
"Traveling by vehicle is very flexible. You decide when you're leaving, where you're going, where your stopping, and who is gonna be in the vehicle with you," Jeanette McGee, AAA said. "It's all about limiting exposure."
AAA said if you are going a long distance and have several major cities on your map to be prepared, their lighter traffic prediction may be true.
“This year we found 50 million people are planning to travel nationwide. Here in Tennessee, that number was 1.2 million," AAA Spokesperson Megan Cooper said. "Um that sounds like a lot but it’s actually a ten percent decrease over last year."
Also, AAA said to pack masks and sanitizer since certain areas may have different mandates or restrictions.
