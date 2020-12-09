NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The constant Zoom calls and being on camera this year is causing some people to consider making some permanent changes.
Turns out the extra time we all have is leading to more people going under the knife.
Andrea Scott says the pandemic made time for her to have breast implants removed.
“I feel like a new person, I feel wonderful. it was a really good decision for myself,” Scott said.
Scott says they had been causing problems, and with a two-week recovery time, 2020 felt like the right time.
“Having the extra support, and the kids not being in person helped a lot,” she said. “One of the biggest hurdles to getting surgery is getting that time off of work.”
Christopher Costa is a plastic surgeon in Las Vegas, and says surprisingly, more people are choosing to go under the knife this year — canceling vacation plans and using their time off to recover from surgery instead.
“I’ve gotten people wanting to get their nose done, because everyone’s with a mask,” Costa said. “That social stigma doesn’t exist anymore. People can pretty much hide it.”
There’s also something known as the “Zoom effect” — that is, people staring at themselves on a phone camera more often — that’s creating a new market of people wanting work done.
“A lot of people look down on plastic surgery and say its vain,” Scott said. “But if it works for you, go for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.