NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Even though gyms have reopened, many people have fallen into the routine of working out from home.
Home gyms are more popular than ever. People can start that gym with a versatile piece of equipment for under $5, and the size of your home doesn't matter.
People can make a home gym for any space. Robert McAlhany owns Play It Again Sports, a second-hand sporting goods store.
"The center rack here is all-new cast-iron weights and rubber-coated dumbbells," McAlhany said.
McAlhany opened Play It Again Sports in Bellevue in the middle of the pandemic.
"A lot of people were already kicked out of their gyms looking for resources of fitness equipment to put into their homes," McAlhany remembered. "So from the day we opened our doors, we had a mad rush for all our fitness equipment."
After a great start, they quickly realized the demand was exceeding supply on some items.
"Pretty much, the end of the first week, we were void of any weights or dumbbells at that time," McAlhany said.
Since then, McAlhany has expanded its store, allowing more inventory for people to expand or start their gyms.
"We have a variety of flat benches which are perfect just for doing bench presses sitting down doing curls. You can step on it and do step-ups," McAlhany said.
Mcalhany said the benches could be suitable for any space. They're versatile, and you can easily use other equipment like weights.
"Dumbbells are probably the easiest option. You get two pairs if you want, and nowadays, they make these adjustable dumbbells that cover dozens of combinations of weight," McAlhany explained.
Even a single kettlebell can offer a variety of exercises, and if you're looking to add some cardio, bikes and treadmills have been a popular choice.
"If you're just getting started and you have a small space, I just recommend jump rope. A jump rope is great for cardio," McAlhany added as an option for smaller spaces.
Play It Again Sports allows customers to sell back items purchased for store credit. Then customers purchase an upgrade such as heavier weights. Something McAlhany said they've seen many times as people get stronger working out at home.
