NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Many parents are choosing to homeschool their children during this period of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts say there are important considerations before making the decision.
"Being able to homeschool your child, you are assuming you have the time to do that, that's a luxury," said Julia Dennison, executive editor of Parents.com. "We are hearing about parents, and quite frankly moms especially, we are hearing reports of them considering putting their careers on hold so that they are able to homeschool their children."
Dennison is concerned we'll go backwards with the progress made when it comes to women and mothers in the workplace.
She says making the decision to fully homeschool is likely a much bigger challenge than parents think.
"You know it's a tremendous battle and the idea that parents can drop everything and homeschool is one that I have yet to see working for anybody," Dennison said. "It's just been one big juggle and there is plenty of research to show that multitasking is very difficult for your brain to actually do. You can't do two things at once and yet here we are."
Dennison says there's a danger in thinking we're getting better at multi-tasking at home just because we're doing more of it.
Instead she thinks for many parents making the decision to homeschool on top of everything else is a one-way ticket to burnout.
Parent Magazine is owned by the Meredith Corporation, who owns WSMV.
