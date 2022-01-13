NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Linden Waldorf School said Thursday that they will continue to hold outdoor classrooms while they wait for their new middle school space to be available.
Students at Linden Waldorf have studied in outdoor classrooms for more than a year now and many say they can't picture doing it any other way. School officials said that while the new middles school space is under construction, they will continue to learn outdoors.
Back in 2020, News4 did a story on the local private school who had the bold plan to take learning outdoors in response to the pandemic.
“It's awesome and it's outside,” said Lydia-May, 3rd grader at the Linden Waldorf School.
“We come to school in a lot of gear, snuggle up in sleeping bags, get hot snacks and hand warmers,” said Ruth Bowers.
It's a concept students love. Teachers said it even enhances learning.
“Bugs, spiders, kinds of bugs I’ve never seen before. Then when we are studying botany, there's the seasonal changes that are just there every day. We will have days in the fall where the leaves are just falling,” explained Catie Johnson, Teacher at Linden Waldorf School.
With several benefits, the school’s outdoor learning concept is now opening new doors and will continue beyond the pandemic.
“We are investing in a new middle school classroom facility that will have all roll-up full view classroom doors on all of the classrooms,” stated Tricia Drake, Head of School at Linden Waldorf.
The idea to construct a new space came after the positive reactions parents and students had to the pandemic preventing plan of learning outdoors. Construction is expected to end before spring.
“It feels like you have more freedom and you're not locked up in a classroom sitting at your desk,” student Mary-Coyle stated.
